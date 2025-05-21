Murder, arson charges for suspect in Gig Harbor, WA house fire

The Brief 25-year-old Luis Miguel Huitron Campos appeared in court facing charges of first-degree aggravated murder and arson for allegedly killing his father and brother and setting their Gig Harbor home on fire. Investigators found evidence of intentional fire setting and linked Luis to the crime scene through cell phone tracking and matching bullet casings to his firearm. Luis was arrested after a search of his Lakewood home uncovered incriminating items, including his pistol, ballistic vest, and financial records indicating recent large expenditures.



The Gig Harbor man accused of gunning down his father and older brother, then setting the house on fire to cover up their murders, appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Luis Miguel Huitron Campos, 25, faces two counts of first-degree aggravated murder and one count of first-degree arson. He appeared in Pierce County Superior Court on Tuesday.

According to probable cause documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, Pierce County deputies arrived around 2:00 a.m. at the scene of a house fire in the Maplewood community of Gig Harbor on April 8, 2025. By the time they and fire crews arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters dragged an unconscious man out the front door and attempted CPR, before noticing he had a gunshot wound on the back of his head.

Crews then found a second man dead inside the house, also from a gunshot wound.

Father and son killed in ‘suspicious’ WA house fire

Dig deeper:

The two victims were identified as 64-year-old Oliverio Huitron-Rosalez, and his son, 31-year-old Alejandro Huitron Campos. An autopsy revealed the two were shot at close range to the back and side of their heads, though they determined Alejandro had carbon monoxide in his blood, indicating that he was still alive while in the burning house, slowly dying from the gunshot wound.

Fire officials and a sheriff's detective determined there were several origin points for the deadly fire and found few accelerants, which suggested an intentionally set fire. Investigators then found a red gas can in the kitchen, as well as a lighter. They also recovered 9mm bullet casings.

On April 10, one of Oliviero's relatives contacted authorities and said he had been trying to get in touch with the younger son, Luis Miguel Huitron Campos, but he would not answer the phone.

Detectives were given Luis' number and work and home addresses, but he proved difficult to get ahold of, according to court records. They spoke to another family member who told investigators that Luis did not show up for Oliviero and Alejandro's memorial, and that he "had disappeared."

Two cell phone forensics analysts independently determined that Luis' cell phone was at the home the same time the fire was ignited, then was tracked southwest along SR 16 to his home in Lakewood, court docs say.

Timeline:

On May 13, 2025, investigators received financial records showing Oliviero had pulled $100,000 in retirement savings from Empower on Jan. 28, 2025. A family member told detectives he was likely using the money to pay off construction costs on a house he owned in Mexico.

On May 15, 2025, detectives received results from Washington State Patrol's crime lab which confirmed the bullet casing was fired from a gun like the new Heckler & Koch pistol Luis had bought in December 2024, based on the rifling in the barrel.

Finally, on May 18, 2025, investigators served a search warrant at Luis' home in Lakewood, where they recovered two cell phones, a receipt of a $4,500 partial payment for a brand-new Hummer, a laptop, a ballistic vest, his Heckler & Koch pistol and boxes of bullets which matched the casings found at the scene of Oliviero and Alejandro's murders.

Authorities arrested Luis on Tuesday.

The Source: Information in this story comes from probable cause court documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

