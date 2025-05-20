Man arrested in Gig Harbor, WA double homicide masked with house fire

The Brief Pierce County deputies arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a Gig Harbor double homicide. Authorities say two men were found dead in a house fire, only to determine later that they were shot, and the fire appeared to mask their murders. The suspect was booked for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.



Pierce County deputies on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a suspicious house fire in Gig Harbor that left two men dead.

On April 8, 64-year-old Oliverio Huitron-Rosalez and 31-year-old Alejandro Huitron Campos were found dead in a Gig Harbor house that caught fire. A further investigation revealed the two were actually shot to death, and the house fire seemingly masked their murders.

Authorities confirmed that Oliviero is the suspect's father, and Alejandro is his older brother, but did not identify the suspect.

Timeline:

Tuesday morning around 9:06 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and investigators arrested the suspect in connection to the investigation.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

