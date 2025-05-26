Motorcyclist killed, driver arrested after Puyallup crash

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed, and an impaired driver arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide after a reckless head-on collision in Puyallup on Sunday evening. The driver, traveling at high speed, crossed the center line, hit two motorcycles, and continued to cause damage before stopping.



A motorcyclist is dead and a driver was arrested after a Sunday evening crash in Pierce County.

What we know:

The collision occurred before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 120th Avenue Court East and 152nd Street East in Puyallup.

Deputies responded to multiple reports of a crash, with callers believing a driver was dead and a passenger had been ejected.

Investigators say a suspect was driving recklessly eastbound on 152nd Street East at a high rate of speed. T

The driver crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with one motorcycle and striking another. The vehicle then continued, taking out street signs and a school fire hydrant before finally stopping.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The impaired driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

