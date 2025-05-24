Community rallies for WA father arrested at Tacoma ICE detention center

A family vacation to the Philippines had a shocking end upon their return home to Washington state. Maximo Londonio, a Thurston County father, was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by federal immigration agents on May 16.

On Friday, his family, union members, and community supporters rallied outside the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma calling for his release. The same location recently released another Filipino green card holder, but not until after a months-long legal battle.

What they're saying:

"I never thought I’d see the day that this sort of thing would happen in this country," said Steve Miller, directing business representative for the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 160.

Richard Howard and Steve Miller

Londonio, 42, has lived in the United States since childhood. According to an online fundraiser set up by his loved ones, Londonio has a green card and is a longtime resident of Olympia. He is described as a loving father, devoted husband, hard worker, and provider.

"He’s a jovial presence everywhere he goes," said Richard Howard, president of IAM Local 695. "We’d like to see Max back in the shop. He’s a shining light in the shop."

Londonio is a member of the local union and has worked at Crown Cork and Seal in Lacey since 2017.

ICE center rally in Tacoma

"He is a well-respected and very well-liked employee. He’s a lead forklift driver. Everybody likes him. He is a great guy," said Miller.

According to the fundraiser, Londonio took his wife and young daughter to the Philippines to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. When the family returned to Washington on May 16, he was arrested by federal immigration agents at the airport.

As the sole provider for his family, Londonio’s supporters said they worried about the ripple effects of his arrest.

Maximo Londonio and family

"What is that going to do to his kids? What are they going to suffer? Are they going to suffer PTSD? They’ve seen their dad being arrested for no cause. What does that do for the Filipino community or any other community who now quite honestly may be afraid to do travel?" asked Miller.

Local perspective:

Several of Londonio’s colleagues traveled from Thurston, Mason and Lewis counties to participate in the rally. Some of them said they were stunned to hear of his arrest and made it their mission to stand in solidarity outside the detention center.

The IAM Union issued a statement calling for Londonio's release. Howard said he was the first person on the job to learn about Londonio being taken into federal custody.

"This kind of blew my mind. This is not what we were expecting. I’ve known Max for, I think, eight years now. We’ve worked together. And that was the call I got. It was just a complete shock," said Howard.

Though the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not disclose the reason for Londonio’s arrest, the fundraiser mentions he had a nonviolent conviction that was fully resolved when he was 19.

"It’s just not right. You know, what they’re doing is just not right," said Miller.

Now, Londonio’s fellow union members are doing what they believe is right, by joining together to stand for one of their own.

"An injury to one is an injury to all. So, right now, Max is detained and that’s an injury to all of us. We’d like to get Max out and get him home so he can come back to work and hang out with his family more importantly than work," said Howard.

Londonio’s family said their legal battle has been "complex, urgent and costly." That’s why the fundraiser was created to get any support they can.

There is also a tentative plan to hold another rally for Londonio in early June.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Luxury Seattle hotel sues 'nuisance' building next door

Firefighters in western WA train for possibility of 'above average' wildfire season

Shawn Kemp lawyers claim bias in Tacoma Mall shooting case as trial nears

Federal judge blocks Trump's dismantling of the Department of Education

‘Where is Teekah?’: Mother speaks out after Tacoma, WA cold case

Activist marks 2 weeks in tree to protest logging near Port Angeles

Driver arrested after deadly crash in Kent, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.