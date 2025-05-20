Filipino father with green card detained at Sea-Tac Airport, ICE facility bound

The Brief Maximo Londonio, a Filipino green card holder, has been detained at Sea-Tac Airport for the past five days. Londonio is a longtime legal immigrant, and faces possible transfer to an ICE facility due to past convictions. Advocacy groups and his union are calling for his release; ICE has not commented on the situation.



A local father and longtime legal immigrant has been held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for the past five days, and could be transferred to an ICE facility at any moment.

The backstory:

According to the migrant-led campaign group "Tanggol Migrante Network," Filipino green card holder Maximo Londonio has been detained at Sea-Tac Airport since May 15, following a trip to the Philippines with his family.

The group claims Londonio was taken in front of his wife and kids, and are demanding his release. They say he's only been fed instant noodles and feels forgotten.

"The lack of accountability by the United States CBP is failing him right now; it's failing everybody. It's being taken from everyone that seeks refuge here; that seeks freedom; that seeks equality. I'm tired of waiting. I want him home," said Crystal, Max's wife, at a rally on Monday.

Londonio has "older, non-violent convictions," the Tanggol Migrante Network acknowledged.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 695 confirmed Londonio is a lead forklift driver at a facility in Lacey, where he's worked since 2017.

The union president released a statement calling for his release, and says they are working with their employer to maintain his job.

Londonio's detainment comes months after Lewelyn Dixon, a Filipina lab technician at the University of Washington, was also taken away by Customs at Sea-Tac Airport.

Dixon holds a green card, and was taken to the Northwest ICE Detention Center in Tacoma, possibly over an embezzlement conviction back in 2001.

FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to ICE for comment on these cases and if Londonio has been transferred to ICE detention. We are waiting to hear back.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Tanggol Migrante Network and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

