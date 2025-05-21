The Brief A 17-year-old was shot at a mobile home park in Auburn Wednesday night. The suspect, who allegedly fled on a dirt bike, remains unidentified and at large. Police are seeking information from the public; no arrests have been made yet.



Auburn police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 17-year-old Wednesday night.

The backstory:

Officers were dispatched just before 7:45 p.m. to reports of shots fired at a mobile home park near 124th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 316th Street, in the Lea Hill neighborhood.

Once on scene, officers located a 17-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound. Police said his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Auburn police believe the victim was walking near the entrance of the College Place Mobile Home Park when he was shot.

An unidentified suspect approached the teen on a dirt bike, dismounted and fired at least one round before fleeing, police say.

Police have not made any arrests in the case yet. Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Facebook post from the Auburn Police Department.

