Seattle residents need to earn nearly six figures to afford rent

The Brief Seattle renters will need to make $90,840 per year to afford the typical monthly rent comfortably. Residents spend slightly over 23.1% of their income on rent, a 0.2% increase since last month, in the Seattle Metro Area. Seattle is one of three markets studied nearing the six-figure mark in income needed to afford rent.



Renters will need to make nearly $91,000 per year to afford the typical monthly rent in the Seattle metropolitan area, according to a new report from Zillow.

This is 23.2% higher than what a household would need to earn in 2020, and is about $10,000 more than the income needed to afford the typical rent nationwide, according to the report.

Rent should take up less than 30% of a household income – a common standard of calculating rental affordability – according to Zillow's report.

By the numbers:

Despite an increase in needed income, Seattle residents continue to spend less of their income on rent than the typical renter nationally.

Seattle residents spend 23.1% of their income on rent, a 0.2% increase since last month, and 6.5% less than the average U.S. renter.

Spokane – the only other WA city studied in the report – has seen a 0.1% increase since last month, with residents spending 24.4% of their income on rent in April.

Big picture view:

Nationwide, renters need to bring in nearly $81,000 a year to afford their rent, 34.5% higher than what was needed five years ago, according to Zillow.

Additionally, the number of markets where renters need to make six figures to live comfortably has doubled over the past five years from four to eight major markets.

Seattle is one of three markets studied alongside Sacramento, CA, and Washington, D.C., nearing the six-figure mark in income needed to afford rent.

What's next:

Zillow's data appears to show a downward trend in Seattle rent costs at this point in May.

To read the full report, visit Zillow's website.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Zillow April 2025 Rent Report.

