Seattle rents rise again in 2025, outpacing national trends

The Brief The median rent hit $2,026, up 0.9% in the past month and 1.9% year over year, outpacing national trends. Seattle is the 16th most expensive rental market in the U.S., with rents 47.4% higher than the national median. Nearby cities like Lakewood offer lower prices, while Sammamish remains the most expensive at $2,950.



Renters in Seattle are seeing prices inch upward once again, with the city’s median rent reaching $2,026, according to Apartment List’s March 2025 Rent Report.

That marks a 0.9% increase over the past month and a 1.9% rise year over year — outpacing the Washington state average (1.7%) and the national trend, where rents have dipped 0.4% over the past 12 months.

The cost of renting in Seattle remains among the highest in the nation, ranking 16th among the country’s 100 largest cities. The city’s median rent is now also 47.4% higher than the U.S. average of $1,375, placing it on par with prices in Los Angeles and Oakland.

Seattle rent growth keeps pace with 2024 trends

What they're saying:

So far in 2025, rent increases in Seattle are mirroring the pace seen last year.

Between January and February, prices climbed 0.9%, matching early 2024 trends. While this growth isn’t as dramatic as the spikes seen in previous years — such as the 23.3% surge in 2021 — it still reflects a steady upward trajectory.

Seattle’s rental market ranked 18th nationwide for month-over-month rent increases in February, with its 0.9% growth matching Memphis's, and slightly exceeding New York City’s 0.8% rise.

How Seattle compares to the metro area

By the numbers:

Compared to the greater Seattle metro area, rents in the city proper remain higher.

The metro-wide median rent sits at $1,962, making Seattle’s $2,026 median price about 3.3% more expensive than the regional average.

Among metro cities, Sammamish is the priciest rental market, with a median rent of $2,950, while Lakewood remains the most affordable at $1,370.

The highest annual rent growth in the metro area is occurring in Mountlake Terrace, where prices have surged 6.6%, while Lakewood is seeing the steepest decline, with rents down 1.9%.

Seattle’s rental market: What’s next?

With steady growth continuing into 2025, Seattle renters may face higher housing costs in the months ahead.

While rent increases have slowed compared to past years, the city’s prices remain elevated relative to the metro area and the nation.

