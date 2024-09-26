Study shows Seattle renters value pet perks, community spaces over gyms, pools

A recent study by Zillow Rentals reveals that renters are redefining their priorities when searching for rental properties, placing a higher value on pet-friendly features and community-oriented amenities over traditional offerings like gyms and swimming pools.

The analysis of nearly 5.6 million rental listings found that properties equipped with turf areas for pets, coworking spaces and social events like happy hours are generating significantly more interest on Zillow Rentals. Renters are increasingly looking for amenities that enhance their lifestyle and foster a sense of community.

"Renters are spending more money and more time in the rental market than ever before, making them more intentional about the spaces they choose," said Emily McDonald, Zillow's rental trends expert. "They are prioritizing practical amenities while also seeking community-focused perks."

Top among the desired features in Seattle rentals are off-street parking and in-unit laundry. Listings that highlight off-street parking see an 85% increase in daily saves and a 103% increase in shares on Zillow Rentals. Similarly, properties with in-unit laundry experience a 76% boost in saves and a 92% increase in shares.

In addition to these essentials, renters are actively seeking newer amenities. For instance, homes with pet-friendly turf areas receive 76% more saves and 91% more shares. Air filtration systems, which gained popularity during the pandemic, led to a 72% increase in saves and 79% more shares. And properties that host happy hours for tenants enjoy a 50% increase in daily saves and a 67% increase in shares.

On the other hand, traditional luxury amenities like fitness centers and pools are declining in popularity. Listings with fitness centers are seeing 26% fewer saves and 31% fewer shares. Similarly, properties with pools are attracting 10% fewer saves and 13% fewer shares. Instead, coworking spaces are proving to be more appealing, yielding a 16% increase in saves and a 23% increase in shares.

Featured article

As Seattle continues to grow and evolve, renters may find more opportunities to secure properties that meet their desires. A recent Zillow Rental Market Report noted an influx of new apartment constructions, potentially slowing rent price growth. Additionally, over one-third of all rental listings in August offered concessions, such as free parking, the highest percentage since March 2021.

With changing preferences in mind, property managers and landlords in Seattle are encouraged to emphasize both practical and community-oriented amenities in their listings to attract today’s discerning renters.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Victoria, British Columbia

Seattle Mariners join Kraken, Sounders in condemning Macklemore’s F-word comments

Thieves use hiker's stolen credit cards for Issaquah, WA shopping spree

Macklemore addresses Seattle F-bomb controversy, focuses on peace, solidarity

WSDOT warns of 'Monster Weekend' of road closures in the Seattle area

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.