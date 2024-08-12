We know home prices in Washington are high, but a new Redfin report is showing us more about how the numbers actually stack up on a national scale.

Right now, the median home price in Washington is $659,000, the fourth highest in the United States.

With the national average sitting at $440,000, that means homebuyers in the state are paying 50% higher prices overall.

When compared to prices in 2019, changes in median home sale prices in Washington have increased 47%. This is the lowest among our neighbors, except Oregon--representing a 42% increase.

Idaho 74% increase

Montana 78% increase

Nevada 52 increase

Utah 62% increase

California 48% increase

According to the monthly housing market data report, higher sale prices are associated with more population-dense locales and in-demand metro areas.

