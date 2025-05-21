Zillow to block some WA listings starting June 30. Here's why

The Brief Zillow will begin blocking non-compliant Washington listings on June 30 if they’re publicly marketed but not posted to the MLS within one business day. Agents will get two warnings before blocked listings are removed for the full term of the listing agreement. The new standards aim to promote transparency and fair access for all buyers, aligning with NAR’s Clear Cooperation Policy.



Zillow will begin blocking certain Washington state home listings starting June 30 if they do not comply with new listing access standards the company announced earlier this year.

The change will impact real estate agents and brokers who publicly market listings without posting them to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) within one business day, a move Zillow says is necessary to ensure fair access and transparency for buyers and sellers alike.

Keep reading to learn more about the new listing access standards that go into effect on June 30, and how they will impact the Seattle real estate market.

New listing rules aim to prevent exclusive marketing

The backstory:

Zillow’s Listing Access Standards, which are also being applied to its sister site Trulia, are based on a simple principle: If a listing is marketed to some buyers, it must be made available to all buyers.

Under the new policy, if an agent shares a home publicly, including on a brokerage’s website, with a yard sign or on social media, the listing must also appear in the MLS and be visible on public real estate sites like Zillow within one business day.

Listings that fail to meet this standard will not be published on Zillow or Trulia for the duration of the listing agreement between the agent and the seller.

Two warnings before listings are blocked

Why you should care:

Starting May 28, agents will begin receiving notifications when they post a non-compliant listing. Zillow will allow two violations before taking action.

Beginning June 30, any agent with a third violation will have that listing — and any future non-compliant listings — blocked for the life of the listing agreement.

Listings that meet the standards will continue to be shown on Zillow and Trulia, regardless of prior violations.

Agents encouraged to prioritize MLS access

Dig deeper:

Zillow says the new standards align with the National Association of Realtors' (NAR) Clear Cooperation Policy, and are designed to level the playing field for all market participants, especially buyers in underrepresented communities.

According to the company, sellers in communities of color lose an average of $6,000 when homes are sold off the MLS due to limited exposure.

Zillow is providing training and resources to help agents comply, including a listing presentation, educational materials and access to Zillow Academy.

What’s allowed, what’s not allowed?

Here's what's allowed under Zillow’s Listing Access Standards:

Allowed: Office exclusives with signed disclosures, "coming soon" listings entered into the MLS within one business day and teaser posts without details or calls to action.

Not allowed: Public marketing of listings not in the MLS within one business day, including selective sharing with buyers not already clients or social media posts that include price, address or a link to a gated listing.

Some listings exempt from Zillow's new standards

This latest Zillow policy does not apply to the following:

Builder inventory directly listed by builders.

For sale by owner (FSBO) listings.

Rental listings.

Sellers who want a private sale still have options. They may choose to keep their property off public sites and out of the MLS, but must sign a written waiver and agree not to market the home publicly in any way.

The Source: Information in this story came from Zillow Premier Agent and Zillow press releases.

