The Brief Auburn Police are seeking help to identify a man who robbed an Umpqua Bank on May 13. The suspect, a white man in his 70s with a hunch, showed a pistol to the teller. Information can be reported to the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.



The Auburn Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a man who robbed a bank last week.

The backstory:

According to police, the suspect robbed an Umpqua Bank on A Street Southeast and Ellingson Road at around 12:06 p.m. on May 13.

The man entered the bank, showed a pistol to the bank teller, and proceeded to rob the bank. He arrived and left the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 70s with a noticeable hunch in his upper back.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about his identity is asked to contact the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Facebook post by the Auburn Police Department.

