Motorcycle theft suspect shot, killed by police in Whatcom County, WA

The Brief A man was fatally shot by police after firing a handgun from a boat on Cain Lake. The shooting happened during a police pursuit concerning a stolen motorcycle on Saturday night. A separate law enforcement agency will investigate the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting.



A 34-year-old man from Cape Horn was shot and killed by police in Whatcom County on Saturday night.

Timeline:

The incident started around 7:30 p.m. when Washington State Patrol officers report attempting to stop a stolen motorcycle on northbound I-5. Police say a man driving did not comply and led officers on a pursuit before abandoning the motorcycle at Alger Cain Lake Road.

The man then fled on foot and eventually boarded a small boat on Cain Lake, a small body of water surrounded by homes. Officers say he then began firing a handgun in multiple directions. He was the only person on the boat.

The Whatcom County SWAT team responded to the scene, and officers shot the man. They were able to bring him back to land and provided first aid. He was transported by ambulance but ultimately died of his injuries.

The man's identity has not yet been released, pending official determination of the cause of death by the Whatcom County Medical Examiner's Office.

What's next:

Investigators have contacted several homes surrounding Cain Lake, and no injuries from gunfire have been reported. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact investigators.

The incident involved law enforcement officers from the Washington State Patrol, Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies within Whatcom and Skagit counties.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.

