New safety regulations for late-night lounges in Seattle go into effect

The Brief After multiple late-night shootings, a new safety ordinance goes into effect on Monday in Seattle. A first citation would be $1,000, and then $5,000 for each violation after that. These new regulations will not apply to restaurants, licensed adult entertainment establishments, licensed all-ages dance venues and theater or sports facilities.



New safety regulations for after-hours lounges in Seattle go into effect Monday, and this comes after a deadly in Pioneer Square over the weekend.

The Seattle City Council passed the ordinance last month by a 6-0 vote.

The backstory:

Councilmember Bob Kettle, chair of the Public Safety Committee, stressed the need for the ordinance, and said it will close the gaps and bring more structure to businesses that are open late.

Excluding the deadly shooting this past weekend, the city has reported more than 38 nightlife-related shootings since last year — more than a dozen of them occurring between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

"The after-hours lounge legislation is an overdue measure to protect these businesses, their patrons, and the surrounding neighborhoods," said Kettle. "I’m proud that we took a collaborative and strategic approach to developing these regulations."

The bill targets after-hours lounges that operate from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., and would require them to be up-to-date on all city permits and licenses, maintain two security guards and have video surveillance.

However, councilmembers said regardless of closure, the new rules are aimed at a long-term solution and will benefit the entire city.

"Ultimately, the violence needs to stop, and we believe these regulations are another crucial step towards fostering a safer environment for everyone in Seattle," said Councilmember Kettle.

A first citation would be $1,000, and then $5,000 for each violation after that.

These new regulations will not apply to restaurants, licensed adult entertainment establishments, licensed all-ages dance venues and theater or sports facilities.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle City Council and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

