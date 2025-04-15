Seattle City Council passes late night lounge safety bill

The Brief The Seattle City Council passed new safety regulations for late-night lounges after multiple recent shootings. The bill requires after-hours clubs to be up-to-date on all city permits and licenses, maintain two security guards and have video surveillance.



The Seattle City Council passed new safety regulations for late-night lounges in a 6-0 vote on Tuesday.

Council members said the legislation was a long time coming, after multiple shootings at after-hours clubs.

A recent shooting at Capri Bar in Rainier Valley left two men dead late last month, one of them a security guard. The bar closed after it was labeled a "nuisance property," according to the city attorney's office.

The backstory:

Councilmember Bob Kettle, chair of the Public Safety Committee, stressed the need for the ordinance, saying it will close the gaps and bring more structure to businesses that are open late.

"The after-hours lounge legislation is an overdue measure to protect these businesses, their patrons, and the surrounding neighborhoods," said Councilmember Kettle. "I’m proud that we took a collaborative and strategic approach to developing these regulations."

The bill targets after-hours lounges that operate from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., and would require them to be up-to-date on all city permits and licenses, maintain two security guards and have video surveillance.

However, councilmembers said regardless of closure, the new rules are aimed at a long-term solution and will benefit the entire city.

"Ultimately, the violence needs to stop, and we believe these regulations are another crucial step towards fostering a safer environment for everyone in Seattle," said Councilmember Kettle.

Kettle says a first citation would be $1,000, and then $5,000 for each violation after that.

The bill will go into effect within 30 days, after it's signed by Mayor Bruce Harrell.

