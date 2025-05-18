Burien police: Gang member detained with ghost gun

Police in Burien say they have taken a ghost gun off the streets from a gang member.

Detectives with Burien Crime Reduction say they were conducting area checks throughout the city when they saw several "male gang members at the Puget Sound park."

Ghost gun seized by Burien deputies

This is when the department says patrol deputies were brought in to help make the arrest of a man with a fully loaded gun.

Law enforcement checked the gun following the arrest and now report it was an untraceable "ghost gun" and a functioning firearm after conducting test fires.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Burien Police Department.

