Burien shooting leaves 1 person injured

The Brief A person was shot early Wednesday morning in Burien. No arrests have been made.



Deputies are investigating a shooting in Burien that left a person hospitalized Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. near South 140th Street and First Avenue South.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their condition is not known.

Deputies did not say what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story is from the King County Sheriff's Office.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Drunken night caught on bodycam costs Mercer Island cop his rank

FEMA denies $34M in funds for WA bomb cyclone relief, gives no explanation

1997 WA cold case victim identified; Gary Ridgway not ruled out

2 charged in brutal Burien kidnapping, attempted murder

Watch: Coyote gets 'booped' by its potential rodent dinner

Red Robin launching Bottomless Burger Pass for National Burger Month

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.