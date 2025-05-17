2 Alaska Airlines planes clip wings at Sea-Tac Airport

The Brief Winglets from two Alaska Airlines planes collided at the Seattle airport on Saturday afternoon. Passengers faced delays while officials responded, removed customers from the planes, and swapped out the aircraft. No injuries were initially reported.



Two fully-boarded planes clipped wings on Saturday in the gate area of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Alaska Airlines Flights 1190 and 1094 were pushing back from their gates when their wings collided just after 1 p.m. on May 17, causing delays at the airport while officials responded.

Alaska Airlines flights clip wings

Initial reports from the Federal Aviation Administration indicate one flight was bound for Orange County, California, while another was headed to the state's capital in Sacramento.

None of the passengers appear to have reported injuries. However, all passengers on both flights had to deplane and board two new Alaska Air planes.

What they're saying:

FOX 13 reached out to Alaska Airlines for comment, the following is their statement:

"On Saturday, May 17, ground-service tugs were pushing back two Alaska Airlines aircraft from their gates when the winglets touched at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There were no injuries. The flights were swapped to other aircraft and have already departed. We sincerely apologize to our guests for the delay and inconvenience," said a representative for Alaska Airlines.

The FAA also released a statement following the incident, saying air traffic control is not responsible for incidents like this one in the gate area of the airport.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Federal Aviation Administation.

