Seattle police make arrests at counterprotest to 'Mayday USA' event in Capitol Hill

The Brief Counterprotesters gathered on Capitol Hill on Saturday against a Mayday USA event. Initial altercations with police led to several arrests. Community groups stayed at Cal Anderson Park to demonstrate against what they describe as an anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ+ and far-right organization coming to town on Saturday.



A counterprotest to "Mayday USA" kicked off at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Altercations between police, event organizers, attendees and counterprotesters has led to several arrests.

Protesters counter Mayday USA event at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill. May 24, 2025.

Big picture view:

Community organizations and activists are taking to the park to counter Mayday USA's event, which they call a "well-funded anti-trans, anti-queer event that is led by far-right Christian activists."

Seattle police have made several arrests at the Mayday USA event as of Saturday afternoon. Counterprotestors are showing up under the theme of "Keep Your Bibles Off Our Bodies."

Local perspective:

One of the prominent supporters of Mayday USA is former Spokane Valley state representative Matt Shea, of the "On Fire Ministries," according to the Radical Women Seattle.

Mayday USA organizers have set up a tour of five cities in the country, with Saturday's event being held in what is considered the heart of the LGBTQ+ community in Seattle on Capitol Hill.

Organizers of the counterprotest say they will bring signs and banners to the picket line to demonstrate the following action items listed in a press release ahead of the Mayday USA event:

Stop the War on Trans & Queer Folk

Empower Youth to Speak, Define & Defend Themselves

Defend Bodily Autonomy & Abortion Rights

Stand Against the Racist Christian Identity Movement

Defeat Trump, Musk, & Project 2025

What they're saying:

"We are encouraging everyone to come out and show their solidarity," said Freedom Socialist Party leader Doreen McGrath, whose organization is endorsing the picket. "Attacks of this kind need to be met with protest every time." Other endorsers include Organized Workers for Labor Solidarity, Puget Sound Mobilization for Reproductive Justice, and Radical Women.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Radical Women Seattle organization.

