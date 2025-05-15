The Brief Seattle Pride in the Park returns to Capitol Hill with live queer and trans performances, dancing, a vendor marketplace, community booths and more. Headlining this year’s Seattle Pride in the Park mainstage is TeZATalks, with additional musical performances featuring Star Anna, Lemon Boy, among others. The event kicks off the first week of Pride Month.



The annual celebration of all things pride is back in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood for 2025, with plenty of festivities and performances already planned for Pride in the Park.

This year's theme is "Louder," honoring those who fought for change and paved the way for the LGBTQIA2S+ community, reflecting love, resilience, and strength.

Looking for a fun event to kick off Pride Month? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Seattle Pride in the Park.

When is Seattle Pride in the Park 2025?

This year's event is happening on Saturday, June 7, from noon to 7 p.m.

Where is Seattle Pride in the Park 2025?

Pride in the Park will once again be held at Seattle's Volunteer Park (1247 15th Ave E) in Capitol Hill.

What is Seattle Pride in the Park 2025?

Seattle Pride in the Park features a slew of different activities and a stacked lineup of LGBTQIA2S+ performances hitting the mainstage.

Headlining this year is Black queer artist TeZATalks, along with singer/songwriter Star Anna, punk band Lemon Boy, and others.

The lineup goes on with Cheer Seattle, Rainbow City Marching Band, Rowan Ruthless, Moscato Sky, King Leo Mane, Miss Texas 1988 and more. Betty Wetter and Aleksa Manila will serve as emcees.

Attendees can partake in dancing, shop around a queer vendor marketplace, explore community booths, join Drag Queen Storytime, hang at family and teen spaces, and check out a fairy-wing decorating station. Those 21 and older can drink at the alcohol garden, featuring beer from Reuben’s Brews and official Seattle Pride cocktails crafted with Astraea Gin and Fast Penny Spirits.

Pride in the Park is free to attend, though food trucks and other vendors will cost money.

What's next:

Following Pride in the Park is the Seattle Pride Parade in downtown Seattle, happening Sunday, June 29.

Find more information about Pride in the Park on the Seattle Pride website.

