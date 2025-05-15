Live Nation announces $30 shows coming to WA this summer

The Brief Live Nation is offering $30 tickets to more than 1,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada this summer. $30 shows are coming to Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. Some top performers include Shania Twain, Brad Paisley, Billy Idol, Cyndi Lauper, Halsey, and more.



Live Nation is offering $30 tickets this summer to more than 1,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada, including events in the Pacific Northwest.

The initial sale begins May 21, with more $30 tickets to be added throughout the summer.

Keep reading for participating shows coming to Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana – and information on how to buy tickets.

$30 Live Nation shows in Washington

BECU Live at Northern Quest (Spokane, WA)

Trombone Shorty

Dropkick Murphy's / Bad Religion

Gin Blossoms / Blues Traveler

Train

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Woodinville, WA)

Tash Sultana

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Pink Martini

Dinosaur Jr.

The Gorge Amphitheatre (George, WA)

Outlaw Music Festival

Tedeschi Trucks Ban & Whiskey Myers

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Sessanta (Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle)

Halsey

Live + Collective Soul

Volbeat

Russ

Weird Al Yankovic

Cyndi Lauper

Pantera

$uicideboy$

The Offspring

Thomas Rhett

$30 Live Nation shows in Oregon

Cascades Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA - Portland, OR area)

HARDY

Sessanta (Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle)

Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder

Halsey

Volbeat

Cyndi Lauper

Pantera

$uicideboy$

Toto + Men At Work + Christopher Cross

The Offspring

Billy Idol

Thomas Rhett

Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace

Parker McCollum

Hayden Home Amphitheater (Bend, OR)

Warren Seiders

Brad Paisley

Goose

Leon Bridges

Yacht Rock Revue

Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder

Peter Frampton

Earth, Wind & Fire

Barenaked Ladies

Billy Currington

Trevor Noah

Dropkick Murphys

Maoli

Old Dominion

CAAMP

My Morning Jacket

LCD Soundsystem

Alabama Shakes

Counting Crows

Mt. Joy

Goo Goo Dolls

Japanese Breakfast

Chicago

Moda Center (Portland, OR)

Luis Conriquez

$30 Live Nation shows in Idaho

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater (Nampa, ID)

Warren Zeiders

Cody Jinks

Slightly Stoopid

My Morning Jacket

Old Dominion

Weird Al Yankovic

Gin Blossoms

Train

HARDY

Glass Animals

$uicideboy$

Thomas Rhett

Idaho Central Arena (Boise, ID)

Peter Frampton

Mountain America Center (Idaho Falls, ID)

Lyle Lovett

$30 Live Nation shows in Montana

Washington Grizzly Stadium (Missoula, MT)

Shania Twain

How to buy Live Nation $30 tickets

Starting Wednesday, May 21, fans can visit Live Nation's website to see the full list of events. After selecting a show, look for the ticket type labeled "$30 Ticket to Summer", add to car and proceed to checkout.

Tickets purchased through Live Nation's offer include all fees upfront in the $30 cost, though taxes may be added at checkout depending on the city, state and venue.

T-Mobile and Rakuten early access

According to Live Nation, T-Mobile customers can get early access to $30 "Ticket to Summer" concert tickets starting at 7 a.m. PT through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20. To unlock exclusive access, customers can visit T-Mobile's ticket website or use the T-Life app. With Magenta Status, T-Mobile customers also get premium perks like discounted tickets and expedited venue entry.

Rakuten members can also access the early sale from 7 a.m. to 8:59 p.m. PT on May 20 and earn Cash Back on eligible purchases. To participate, Live Nation says you can join Rakuten for free and get an early access code through the My Account page on the Rakuten app or website.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release by Live Nation.

