Live Nation announces $30 shows coming to WA this summer
Live Nation is offering $30 tickets this summer to more than 1,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada, including events in the Pacific Northwest.
The initial sale begins May 21, with more $30 tickets to be added throughout the summer.
Keep reading for participating shows coming to Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana – and information on how to buy tickets.
$30 Live Nation shows in Washington
BECU Live at Northern Quest (Spokane, WA)
- Trombone Shorty
- Dropkick Murphy's / Bad Religion
- Gin Blossoms / Blues Traveler
- Train
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Woodinville, WA)
- Tash Sultana
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones
- Pink Martini
- Dinosaur Jr.
The Gorge Amphitheatre (George, WA)
- Outlaw Music Festival
- Tedeschi Trucks Ban & Whiskey Myers
White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)
- Sessanta (Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle)
- Halsey
- Live + Collective Soul
- Volbeat
- Russ
- Weird Al Yankovic
- Cyndi Lauper
- Pantera
- $uicideboy$
- The Offspring
- Thomas Rhett
$30 Live Nation shows in Oregon
Cascades Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA - Portland, OR area)
- HARDY
- Sessanta (Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle)
- Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder
- Halsey
- Volbeat
- Cyndi Lauper
- Pantera
- $uicideboy$
- Toto + Men At Work + Christopher Cross
- The Offspring
- Billy Idol
- Thomas Rhett
- Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace
- Parker McCollum
Hayden Home Amphitheater (Bend, OR)
- Warren Seiders
- Brad Paisley
- Goose
- Leon Bridges
- Yacht Rock Revue
- Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder
- Peter Frampton
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Barenaked Ladies
- Billy Currington
- Trevor Noah
- Dropkick Murphys
- Maoli
- Old Dominion
- CAAMP
- My Morning Jacket
- LCD Soundsystem
- Alabama Shakes
- Counting Crows
- Mt. Joy
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Japanese Breakfast
- Chicago
Moda Center (Portland, OR)
- Luis Conriquez
$30 Live Nation shows in Idaho
Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater (Nampa, ID)
- Warren Zeiders
- Cody Jinks
- Slightly Stoopid
- My Morning Jacket
- Old Dominion
- Weird Al Yankovic
- Gin Blossoms
- Train
- HARDY
- Glass Animals
- $uicideboy$
- Thomas Rhett
Idaho Central Arena (Boise, ID)
- Peter Frampton
Mountain America Center (Idaho Falls, ID)
- Lyle Lovett
$30 Live Nation shows in Montana
Washington Grizzly Stadium (Missoula, MT)
- Shania Twain
Featured
How to buy Live Nation $30 tickets
Starting Wednesday, May 21, fans can visit Live Nation's website to see the full list of events. After selecting a show, look for the ticket type labeled "$30 Ticket to Summer", add to car and proceed to checkout.
Tickets purchased through Live Nation's offer include all fees upfront in the $30 cost, though taxes may be added at checkout depending on the city, state and venue.
T-Mobile and Rakuten early access
According to Live Nation, T-Mobile customers can get early access to $30 "Ticket to Summer" concert tickets starting at 7 a.m. PT through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20. To unlock exclusive access, customers can visit T-Mobile's ticket website or use the T-Life app. With Magenta Status, T-Mobile customers also get premium perks like discounted tickets and expedited venue entry.
Rakuten members can also access the early sale from 7 a.m. to 8:59 p.m. PT on May 20 and earn Cash Back on eligible purchases. To participate, Live Nation says you can join Rakuten for free and get an early access code through the My Account page on the Rakuten app or website.
The Source: Information in this story came from a press release by Live Nation.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Viral TikTok warns women of convicted rapist released in Seattle
Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA
Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups
Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA
Viral TikTok captures truck break-in after Seattle Mariners game, despite police presence
Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case
'Scared of accountability': Crowd calls out West Seattle leaders at public safety meeting
FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.