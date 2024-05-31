Pride in the Park Seattle happening June 1

Pride Month kicks off on June 1, and this year, Seattle is celebrating a special milestone: 50 years of Pride parades in the Emerald City.

In 1974, a march of fewer than 200 people happened in Seattle. The city didn't officially recognize the march as a Pride march. Three years later, about 2,000 people gathered to march, and then-Mayor Wes Ulman declared the first "Gay Pride Week." Now, 50 years later, the event is recognized as one of the largest Pride Parades in the country, with hundreds of thousands of attendees every year.

You can see Seattle Pride's timeline of LGBTQIA+ history in Seattle here.

One of the first events happening for Pride month in Seattle is Pride in the Park.

What is Seattle Pride in the Park?

Pride in the Park features will feature LGBTQIA+ performances, a dance stage, drag queen storytime, food trucks, queer vendors and an alcohol garden for those 21 and older. There is also a teen-designated space hosted by youth in a collaborative internship between Seattle's LGBTQ Center and Seattle Pride.

When is Seattle Pride in the Park?

The event takes place from noon to 7 p.m. at Volunteer Park in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood (1247 15th Ave E, Seattle).

Events at Seattle Pride in the Park

Here's the full lineup for the event:

Main Stage – Amphitheater (hosted by Betty Wetter & Versace Doll, music by dj dark wiley)

Noon: Cookie Couture/Cheer Seattle/5th Ave. Theater

1:30 p.m: Day Soul Exquisite

2:15 p.m: Beau Degas/King Leo Mane/Hailey Tayathy

3 p.m: La Fonda

4 p.m: S A M/Diamond Lil/Hoochie Papa

5p: Sera Cahoone

6 p.m: LIVt

Dance Stage – East Lawn

Noon: DJ Riz Rollins

2 p.m: Deejay Hershe

4 p.m: DJ Big Ugly

6 p.m: Justice Manslayer

Is Seattle Pride in the Park free?

Yes, Pride at the Park is a free event to attend. Food trucks and other vendors will cost money.

Get more information on Pride in the Park here.

