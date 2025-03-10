Seattle Pride announces theme, marshals for 2025 parade

The Brief Ahead of the June festivities, Seattle Pride has revealed their theme for 2025-- Louder . In addition to the theme, the grand marshals were announced as well--Congresswoman Emily Randall and Cheer Seattle.



As pride month in Seattle and across the globe grows nearer, we are getting new information on what attendees can expect.

During a free weekend mixer on Sunday, Mar. 9, Seattle Pride revealed both the theme and grand marshals for the June 2025 parade.

The theme for this year will be "Louder." Organizers spoke more about the reasoning behind this choice. Keep reading for Seattle Pride announcers and parade marshal selections.

What they're saying:

"This is not a time to be quiet. This is not a time to acquiesce to extracting a list of words from our vocabulary. It is not a time to be a bystander or to allow others to stand by while bullies — those who were elected and those who were not — try to harm us. Try to erase us. Try to silence us. We’re not going to let that happen, said Hearn. "We will stand up. We will speak up. We will get loud."

The marshals were also announced as Congresswoman Emily Randall, the first queer Latina in Congress, and Cheer Seattle, a non-profit cheerleading organization raising funds for the LGBTQ+ community through their performances.

Who are the Seattle Pride 2025 announcers?

The announcers list includes Lemon Boy, Versace Doll, Ceasar Hart, Deejay Hershe, DonnaTella Howe, Sable Jones St. James, Kimere, Justice Manslayer, and Rowan Ruthless.

Where is the Seattle Pride Parade in 2025?

The parade will run through Downtown Seattle along 4th Avenue.

Organizers say the pre-show entertainment will begin at Westlake Park stage at 10 a.m., with the parade beginning at 11 a.m. on June 29.

The Source: Information for this article comes from Seattle Pride.

