Seattle Memorial Day weekend 2025: Your guide to events, traffic, more

The Brief Your Memorial Day Weekend Guide: Discover a wide range of events happening across the greater Seattle area, including cultural festivals, solemn remembrance ceremonies, and exciting sports games. Plan Ahead for Traffic & Weather: Be prepared for an influx of travelers by checking our guide to avoiding traffic hotspots and don't forget to check the forecast before you head out. Something for Everyone: From the Seattle International Film Festival and Northwest Folklife Festival to farmers markets, garden strolls, and a variety of memorial services, there are activities for all interests this long weekend.



Looking for things to do this Memorial Day weekend? Check out these events happening in and around the greater Seattle area.

Don't forget to check the weather before heading out the door. Also, Seattle is expecting an influx of travelers, so be sure to check out our guide to avoiding the worst traffic this Memorial Day weekend.

Here are some events, services, festivals and more to attend this Memorial Day weekend, starting with the Central Puget Sound region.

Central Puget Sound

Seattle International Film Festival [Now → Sunday 5/25]

The 51st annual Seattle International Film Festival is happening now at various locations across Seattle and online. Kick back with a bucket of popcorn at the theater or in the comfort of your own home, and watch one of the hottest new films. Tickets and passes can be purchased online.

Northwest Folklife Festival [Now → Monday 5/26]

Explore your ‘Ikigai’ – a life worth living – at the 54th Northwest Folklife Festival. Wander various interactive installations, attend workshops, or enjoy the live performances at Seattle Center. Admission is free.

University District Farmers Market [Saturday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.]

Pick up some fresh produce, sweets or flowers on The Ave at the U District Farmers Market. Take the light rail to the U District station, just two blocks away from the market.

Seattle Japanese Garden [Thursday-Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.]

Enjoy a peaceful walk and greet the koi fish at the Seattle Japanese Garden, located in the Washington Park Arboretum. Tickets can be purchased in person. Children 5 and under get in free, with other various discounts for students, youth, military, and seniors.

Fremont Sunday Market [Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.]

Visit the newly expanded Fremont Sunday Market with your pup! The market is dog-friendly and expanded to Canal Street earlier this spring.

Nisei Veterans Memorial Day [Monday 10 a.m.]

Attend the 80th annual Memorial Day Service at the Lake View Cemetery. This ceremony is one of the largest Memorial Day services in the Northwest with hundreds gathering by the Nisei War Memorial.

Garden of Remembrance Ceremony [Monday 10 a.m.]

The theme of the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Seattle's Garden of Remembrance is ‘Service, Sacrifice, and the Fight for Belonging’, honoring Washington State residents who served. The event will have musical performances, a keynote address, ceremonial honors and wreath laying.

USS Turner Joy Memorial Day [Monday 10 a.m.]

Hop aboard the historic USS Turner Joy in Bremerton for a special Memorial Day commemoration. The event will feature the playing of the National Anthem, taps, a rifle salute, wreath laying and more.

New waterfront Molly Moon's ice cream [Fri-Sat. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sun-Thurs. 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.]

Sunny skies this weekend calls for a scoop of birthday cake ice cream from Molly Moon's 10th and newest location at the Waterfront Park.

Forest Lawn Memorial [Monday 2 p.m.]

West Seattle's Forest Lawn Cemetery will be hosting a remembrance ceremony at 2 p.m.

North Puget Sound

Lynnwood Memorial Day [Monday 11 a.m.]

A service will be held at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lynnwood. Volunteers will place hundreds of flags on the graves of veterans in preparation for the 35th annual Memorial Day service on Saturday at 10 a.m.

South Puget Sound

Carpenters Union Memorial Day [Saturday 9 a.m.]

Union Carpenters of Local 360 – made up of many veterans – will be placing flags at Washington Soldiers Home Cemetery in Orting, in honor of Memorial Day.

Tahoma National Cemetery [Sunday 9 a.m., Monday 1 p.m.]

Sunday: The Travis Manion Foundation – a nonprofit based in Pennsylvania – will host The Honor Project in an annual effort to remember fallen military service members at the Tahoma National Cemetery. Volunteers will place commemorative tokens on the resting places of the fallen military service members in their honor.

Monday: Tahoma National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony with guest speakers Senator Maria Cantwell, Maple Valley Mayor Sean Kelly and more. There will be performances from the Gateway Concert Band, Issaquah Singers, and the Tahoma National Cemetery Bugler Corps.

Vashon Island World War II Memorial [Sunday 2 p.m.]

There will be a formal rededication of King County's first World War II memorial on Vashon Island. The new restoration of the Memorial Garden will also be celebrated.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) Memorial Day [Monday 11:30 a.m.]

JBLM will be hosting a ceremony for DOD ID cardholders and their guests at the Camp Lewis Cemetery on Lewis Main. Other visitors who wish to attend will be required to obtain a pass from the JBLM Visitors Center located at exit 120 on Interstate 5. Brigadier General Bernard J. Harrington, I Corps Deputy Commanding General, will be the guest speaker and will place a wreath on the marker honoring those who have served and defended our country.

Sports Events in Seattle

Seattle Storm versus Phoenix Mercury [Friday 7 p.m.]

The Seattle Storm's home opener is tonight at 7 p.m. versus the Phoenix Mercury. In celebration of the first home basketball game of the season, the first 5000 fans at Climate Pledge Arena will receive a Doppler plush keychain. Various ticket plans can be purchased here.

Seattle Sounders versus FC Dallas [Saturday 12 p.m.]

Attend a Sounders First Responders Day game this Saturday at noon by taking the link light rail or using the special Sounder train service to King Street Station. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. at Lumen Field. Various ticket plans can be purchased here.

Seattle Storm versus Las Vegas Aces [Sunday 3 p.m.]

The Seattle Storm tip off in a 2020 WNBA Championship game rematch versus the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday at 3 p.m., at Climate Pledge Arena. Various ticket plans can be purchased here.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Is Tacoma's Teekah Lewis cold case finally coming to a close? Here's what we know

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Olympia, WA man dies at Grand Canyon after lengthy hike

Washington raising price of Discover Pass

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.