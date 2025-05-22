Special Sounder train service to run for Saturday's Seattle Sounders game

The Brief Special Sounder trains will be running for the May 24 Seattle Sounders game. The N and S Lines will have one inbound train each that will arrive at King Street Station between 10:25 a.m. and 10:45 a.m, in time for the 12 p.m. kickoff. Both trains will leave from King Street Station 45 minutes after the game has concluded.



Special Sound Transit train service will be available for Saturday's Sounders game at Lumen Field.

The Sound Transit Sounder train will be running one train on each line for this weekend's 12 p.m. Seattle Sounders game, giving fans the option to ride it and save on travel time, parking and gas, to the stadium.

The special train service will run in addition to the King County Metro Service, ST Express and Link light rail, which are also regular options for transportation to and from Lumen Field through King Street Station.

Train Times:

Both the N and S Line trains will be in service. The inbound S Line train will depart from Lakewood at 9:11 a.m. and stop at all S Line stations before arriving at King Street Station at 10:27 a.m.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County will have a more limited service, and will depart from Everett at 9:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds before arriving at King Street Station 10:44 a.m.

Both train lines will depart from King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

Transit Fares:

Regular transit fares will apply to all Sound Transit services with one-way adult Sounder train fares ranging from $3.25 and $5.75, depending on your travel distance. Day passes are double the one-way fare and are only valid for use on the date purchased.

All tickets can be purchased at station ticket machines, or on your phone through the Transit GO ticket app to avoid post-game ticket machine lines.

ORCA cards are another way to avoid ticket machine lines and can be purchased for $3, plus the amount the rider chooses to load on the card, or the cost of the unlimited transit trip pass.

Fans who are unable to make it to the set special Sounder train departure times are encouraged to use the Sound Transit trip planner to find the best alternate public transportation route for them to Lumen Field.

Sound Transit has been implementing more special Sounder train services to Lumen Field, in preparation for major events coming to Seattle, including the FIFA Club World Cup taking place this June.

Saturday's kickoff for Seattle Sounders versus FC Dallas is set for 12 p.m.

The Source: Information in this article came from Sound Transit.

