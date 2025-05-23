Seattle weather: Memorial Day weekend will be mostly sunny

The Brief Memorial Day weekend will be mostly sunny and temperatures in the 70s. A very weak system will bring more clouds on Monday and there is a chance of light showers. The next chance of rain will be late next week.



The Pacific Northwest will see beautiful weather for the Memorial Day weekend, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

Friday will be a lot like Thursday with a nice mix of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the area this Memorial Day weekend. Saturday and Sunday, Western Washington will see mostly sunny skies and highs into the mid 70s.

A very weak system will bring more clouds on Monday and the chance for a few light showers, especially on the northern Washington Coast.

What's next:

Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will start heating up again. Wednesday could be our warmest day of the year so far with highs close to 80 degrees.

The next chance for rain showers arrives Thursday.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

