Seattle weather: Sun and clouds with nice spring temperatures

The Brief Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s on Friday. Memorial Day Weekend in Seattle promises sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. A few showers may occur late Sunday into Monday, mainly affecting mountain areas.



A mix of sun and clouds to start the day with nice sunshine and afternoon highs back into the mid to upper 60s. We will see clearing skies this evening, allowing for cooling overnight lows. We are also tracking warmer temperatures into the holiday weekend and a few sprinkles possible next week.

A mix of sun and clouds to start the day with nice sunshine and afternoon highs back into the 60s.

Temperatures will be cooler Thursday night with clearer conditions and calm winds. Lows will be in the mid to low 40s.

Temperatures will be cooler tonight with clearer conditions and calm winds.

What's next:

We will see another day of seasonal temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s with more sunshine Friday.

We will see another day of seasonal temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s with more sunbreaks.

A reminder that as the outside temperatures warm up and going into the holiday weekend, water temperatures are still very cold in western Washington.

A reminder that as the outside temperatures warm up, the water temperatures are still very cold in Western Washington.

The Memorial Day Weekend forecast for Seattle is looking pretty perfect! Highs will be in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry.

The Memorial Day Weekend forecast for Seattle is looking pretty perfect! Highs will be in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry.

Skies are looking dry and mostly sunny heading into the weekend and even early next week. A few showers are possible late Sunday into Monday as a front passes through, bringing a slight chance mainly to the mountains.

Skies are looking dry and mostly sunny heading into the weekend and early next week. A few showers are possible late Sunday into Monday.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Luxury Seattle hotel sues 'nuisance' building next door

Firefighters in western WA train for possibility of 'above average' wildfire season

Shawn Kemp lawyers claim bias in Tacoma Mall shooting case as trial nears

Federal judge blocks Trump's dismantling of the Department of Education

‘Where is Teekah?’: Mother speaks out after Tacoma, WA cold case

Activist marks 2 weeks in tree to protest logging near Port Angeles

Driver arrested after deadly crash in Kent, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.