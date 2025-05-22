Seattle weather: Is it going to be a dry, sunny Memorial Day?

The Brief Western Washington will experience a drier and warmer pattern for Memorial Day weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the 70s by Saturday and Sunday. After a cool and rainy period, the Seattle area will see partly cloudy skies and mid-60s temperatures on Thursday and Friday, with a slight chance of showers on Monday before returning to dry and warmer conditions.



Showers have mainly wrapped up, and a much drier pattern will take hold of Western Washington just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Thursday will bring a nice mix of clouds and sunshine to the greater Seattle area with high temperatures warmer, in the mid 60s. Friday will be very similar, with partly cloudy skies and highs returning to the mid 60s.

It will be warmer and drier in Western Washington Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It has been a cool week and a half for the Seattle area, but Seattle has added some much-needed rain.

The last 9 days have been cooler than average in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It has been a dry May so far in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Memorial Day weather in Seattle

Big picture view:

A ridge of high pressure building to the east will keep storm systems away from the Northwest for the next several days. The ridge will push west over the weekend, bringing sunny skies to the area Saturday and Sunday, with highs well into the 70s.

A ridge of high pressure will build to the east, blocking out rain for the Memorial Day weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After a slight chance of showers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and warmer.

Have a great Thursday!

It will be a warm Memorial Day Weekend with lots of sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

