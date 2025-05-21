Seattle weather: A few early sprinkles to afternoon sunbreaks Thursday

The Brief Western Washington saw sunbreaks Wednesday, with temperatures slightly warmer but below average. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight, with showers in the South Sound by Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s by Memorial Day Weekend as skies clear.



We started with a few early showers and clouds, but this afternoon gave way to sunbreaks for western Washington.

We started with a few early showers with afternoon sunbreaks for Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures Wednesday were finally a few degrees warmer, but still below seasonal average. Temperatures will slowly warm through the weekend.

Temperatures today were finally a few degrees warmer, but still below seasonal average. Temperatures will slowly warm through the weekend.

Tonight's forecast will be mostly cloudy with a few showers moving into the South Sound by early Thursday morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight's forecast will be mostly cloudy with a few showers moving into the south sound.

What's next:

A few sprinkles will be around the Puget Sound early Thursday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Showers will linger in the Cascades through the afternoon.

A few sprinkles will be around the Puget Sound early Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs Thursday will warm several more degrees, with peak temperatures in the mid 60s.

Highs Thursday will warm several more degrees, with peak temperatures in the mid 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies will continue to clear out through the end of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will also be warming into the mid to upper 70s for Memorial Day Weekend.

Skies will continue to clear out through the end of the week into the weekend and temperatures will be warming. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

