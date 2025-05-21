The Brief Seattle will see mostly cloudy skies with occasional sunbreaks and highs in the low to mid-60s through Wednesday. A gradual drying trend will continue into Thursday evening, with the cloud cover remaining but fewer chances of rain. Warmer, drier, and sunnier weather is expected for the holiday weekend, with only a slight chance of light showers on Memorial Day evening.



After a convergence zone developed Wednesday morning in parts of the Central Puget Sound, drier weather will build over Seattle in the afternoon.

If outdoor plans are on your radar, warmer, drier and sunnier weather is expected overall this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Highs will range in the 60s in Seattle over the next three days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Scattered rain early, drier trend by the weekend

Highs on Wednesday afternoon will reach the low to mid 60s around western Washington. There may be sunbreaks here-and-there, but mostly cloudy skies are expected for much of Wednesday.

Sunbreaks and drier weather are possible on Wednesday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will rise to the 60s on Wednesday afternoon in Seattle as drier weather returns. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Outside of scattered showers early Thursday morning, a gradual drying trend will redevelop in the afternoon and evening. The Seattle area, however, will remain mostly cloudy on Thursday.

Memorial Day weekend looking warm, dry

Beautiful weather is on the way for western Washington for the Memorial Day weekend.

Beyond a light shower during the evening on Memorial Day, the weekend is trending mostly dry right now. Stay tuned because this outlook could change.

Warmer, drier and sunnier weather will develop in Seattle this upcoming weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)







