Seattle weather: Few morning showers, drier and mild Wednesday

The Brief Western Washington experienced scattered showers and cool temperatures in the low 60s on Tuesday. Showers will continue in Central Puget Sound tonight, with dry conditions and lows in the mid to low 40s elsewhere. The holiday weekend promises warmer, drier weather, with highs reaching the 70s and possibly near 80°F by Sunday.



We saw plenty of scattered showers and sunbreaks this afternoon for western Washington.

Highs today were again on the cool side, with temperatures only reaching the low 60s.

Showers tonight will be mostly confined to the Central Puget Sound due to a convergence zone. The rest of the area will be dry and partly cloudy with lows in the mid to low 40s.

What's next:

Showers will linger to start the day Wednesday, especially for the Central Puget Sound and north interior. Clouds will clear for sunbreaks and spotty showers possible in the mountains.

Temperatures Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer with more sunbreaks into the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, we will see warmer and drier skies. Highs will be back into the 70s.

A few showers are possible early Thursday before we start to really dry out and warm up. We are looking mainly at dry conditions into the weekend with the warmest day Sunday, where some spots could reach near 80°F.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

