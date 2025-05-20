Seattle weather: Showers and a chance of thunder Tuesday

The Brief Western Washington will remain a bit cooler than seasonal averages for the first part of this week. Scattered thunderstorms are possible for the day as a weather front moves down from British Columbia before temperatures warm by mid-week. Things will turn around by Memorial Day weekend, with drier and sunnier conditions expected.



Tuesday will be cool in the greater Puget Sound area, with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Why is Seattle colder than usual this week?

A low pressure system over British Columbia will continue to spread showers into western Washington Tuesday. There is also a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop. High temperatures will remain well below average in the greater Seattle area, around 60 degrees.

Big picture view:

Puget Sound Convergence Zone rain showers could linger into early Wednesday in north King and south Snohomish counties.

It will be another cool and showery day in Western Washington Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday will bring rain showers and a potential for thunderstorms in the afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Showers will end Wednesday, with warmer conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Thursday and Friday will bring partly cloudy skies and temperatures back to average, in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Memorial Day Weekend looks great so far, with mainly dry conditions and much warmer temperatures by Sunday and Monday.

The weather will be improving in Seattle over the next several days with highs back in the 70s over the Memorial Day weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

