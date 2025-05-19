Best times to use WA roads, ferries over Memorial Day weekend

The Brief WSDOT is offering advice for travelers over the Memorial Day weekend. Travel charts look at when the best and worst time to drive or take ferries. Locations mapped out include the I-5, I-90, and US 2 corridors.



Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner and as residents begin making travel plans, WSDOT has released their annual travel charts.

Big picture view:

Transportation officials say they anticipate lengthy delays along I-90. They have also mapped other state highways and ferry docks for optimal time frames.

The travel charts are broken down into the following, each with a WSDOT link to various congestion maps depending on time of day and direction:

WSDOT assesses historical trends for when western Washington roadways reach capacity over the holiday weekend. The hours marked in red indicate that any small incident would cause major traffic backups due to the volume of cars on the road.

To avoid the worst traffic, people are advised to travel during the hours marked in green or yellow.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

