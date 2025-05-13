WA transportation commission to vote on potential SR 99 tunnel toll rate increase

The Brief The Washington State Transportation Commission is set to vote Tuesday on a proposed 3% toll increase for the SR 99 tunnel, which would take effect July 1. The two-day virtual meeting will also cover transportation planning for 2050, safety technologies, and the state’s 20-year transportation plan.



The Washington State Transportation Commission will meet this week to vote on a proposed toll rate increase for the State Route 99 tunnel as part of its two-day virtual meeting focused on transportation planning, safety and technology.

Under current policy, tolls on the SR 99 tunnel increase by 3% every three years, pending commission approval. If approved, the latest rate hike would go into effect July 1.

By the numbers:

During the morning commute, Good To Go! pass holders currently pay $1.50 between 6 and 7 a.m., and $1.75 between 7 and 9 a.m. Drivers who pay by mail are charged $3.50, while pay-by-plate users pay slightly more than the Good To Go! rate. Under the proposed 3% increase, each rate would rise by about 5 cents.

The commission’s meeting runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The meeting is being held via Zoom and will be streamed live on TVW. Public comment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition to tolling, the commission will hear presentations on tools and technologies aimed at improving safety and mobility across the state. Topics include truck crash prevention systems, expanded highway lighting strategies, and a new modeling tool developed by the University of Washington that forecasts transportation infrastructure impacts in Central Puget Sound through 2050.

What's next:

Washington’s population is expected to reach 5.8 million by 2050. The commission will also discuss finalizing the state’s 20-year transportation plan.

For more information or to submit written comments, the public can visit the commission’s website or email transc@wstc.wa.gov.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Transportation Commission and FOX 13 Seattle Reporter Shawn Chitnis' reporting.

