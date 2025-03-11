Washington wineries brace for economic fallout from B.C. alcohol ban

The Brief Washington wineries are bracing for impact as British Columbia bans the sale of all American beer, wine and spirits from liquor stores. Last year alone, Washington state reportedly exported $10 million worth of wine to Canada.



The provincial government of British Columbia is taking a drastic step by outright banning the sale of all American beer, wine and spirits from liquor stores. This move comes as part of a response to ongoing trade tensions and American boycotts already felt by businesses south of the border. Wineries in Woodinville, Washington are bracing for impact.

What they're saying:

Adam Acampora, Executive Director of Woodinville Wine Country, reports last year alone, Washington state exported $10 million worth of wine to Canada.

"I think we’re already starting to see it here in Woodinville," said Acampora.

Acampora tells FOX 13 he has noticed a decrease of B.C. patrons at local tasting rooms. He believes the drop can be linked to the growing tariff retaliation.

"While wine isn’t being directly impacted by the tariffs, we are impacted by the fact that all the wine and American liquor is being pulled off the shelves," said Acampora.

He added that the upcoming 50% tariffs on aluminum and steel will only exacerbate the situation, raising prices on everything from canned wine to beer and even screw tops on bottles.

