Chateau Ste. Michelle 2025 summer concert lineup announced

The Brief Chateau Ste. Michelle has announced its summer concert lineup for 2025. While some tickets are available now, multiple presale ticket-purchase windows will begin from Feb. 25–28. Top headliners this year include James Taylor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Barenaked Ladies, Goo Goo Dolls, Peach Pit, and more.



Chateau Ste. Michelle has announced its highly anticipated summer concert lineup for 2025, featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, household names from the '90s and a powerhouse lineup of indie rock stars.

The concert series in Woodinville kicks off May 24, 2025, and runs through September 21, 2025. Tickets for some concerts are available now, while others were just announced.

Keep reading for the full music lineup and presale ticket dates.

Kyle Gass (L) and Jack Black aof Tenacious D perform onstage at Chateau Ste Michelle Winery on June 21, 2022, in Woodinville, Wash. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Chateau Ste. Michelle 2025 full lineup

May 24: Rilo Kiley (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

May 25-26: James Taylor & His All-Star Band (Tickets available)

June 5: Peach Pit and Briston Maroney (Tickets available)

June 6: Yacht Rock Revue (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

June 13: Peter Frampton (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

June 14: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with JJ Grey & Mofro and Dumpstaphunk (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

June 15: St. Paul & the Broken Bones and the Wood Brothers (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

June 17: Bloc Party with Metric (Presale: Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.)

June 20-21: Earth, Wind & Fire (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)

June 27: Barenaked Ladies with Guster and Fastball (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

June 28: Tash Sultana with Lime Cordiale (Presale: Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.)

July 5: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

July 17: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks (Presale: Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 3: Andy Grammer with Aloe Blacc (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 8: Dinosaur Jr. and Snail Mail with Easy Action (Tickets available)

Aug. 9: My Morning Jacket (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 10: Maren Morris (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 17: Counting Crows (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 22: Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors (Presale: Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 28: The Beach Boys (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 29-30: Chicago (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

Aug. 31- Sept. 1: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional (Presale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

Sept. 12-13: Jackson Browne (Presale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.)

Sept. 17: Train with Edwin McCain (Presale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.)

Sept. 21: Coheed and Cambria, and Taking Back Sunday with Foxing (Tickets available)

The Source: Information for this story came from Chateau Ste. Michelle and Ticketmaster.

