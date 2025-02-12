The Brief Seattle-based grunge band Soundgarden has once again been nominated to make the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with 13 others. Soundgarden was one of the pioneers of grunge music, an alternative rock genre that was developed in the Pacific Northwest. This is the third time Soundgarden has been nominated.



The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame released its list for the 2025 ballot Wednesday morning. This is the third time Soundgarden has been nominated.

Among them also includes eight newcomers. Here's the full list:

Bad Company

The Black Crowes

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Billy Idol

Phish

OutKast

Man

Mariah Carey

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

Oasis

The White Stripes

Soundgarden

The backstory:

Soundgarden was formed in 1984 by bassist Hiro Yamamoto with guitarist Kim Thayil and singer Chris Cornell. Matt Cameron joined the group on drums two years later, and Ben Shepherd stepped in on bass in 1990.

The band is credited with igniting the grunge movement with their unique combination of alternative, metal, and punk. Grunge music was developed in the Pacific Northwest, popularized by Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains and Soundgarden.

Soundgarden's bio for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame encapsulates their compelling sound, reading, "The band’s raw power came out of the Northwest and flew in the face of a disconnected world, giving fans what they had long desired: a voice and a sense of belonging."

Soundgarden disbanded in 1997, later reunited in 2010, but came to an end in 2017 after the tragic passing of Chris Cornell. However, members of the band reunited again in Seattle last year for SMooCH, a benefit concert for Seattle Children's Hospital. Thayil, Shepherd and Cameron were joined by Shaina Shepherd on vocals under the anagram alias "Nudedragons."

Hall of Fame inductees will be revealed in April, with the ceremony for the 2025 class taking place in Los Angeles this fall.

Fan voting is live now on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's website.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

