Soundgarden members reuniting for Seattle benefit concert

Members of Seattle-based rock band Soundgarden will return to the stage for the first time in 14 years in a benefit concert happening next week.

The band, under the anagram alias "Nudedragons," is set to perform at The Showbox for SMooCH (Seattle Musicians for Children's Hospital) on Dec. 14.

Guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist Ben Shepherd and drummer Matt Cameron will be joined by Shaina Shepherd on vocals for "a brief encore performance," the band says.

This marks the first Seattle show from Soundgarden's members since the band's lead singer Chris Cornell died in 2017.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: (L-R) Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd of Soundgarden perform onstage during I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell at The Forum on January 16, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Expand

SMooCH will also feature Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Built to Spill's Doug Martsch (VIP only) and rock band Sebadoh.

The benefit concert is meant to celebrate and support the Uncompensated Care Fund at Seattle Children's.

General admission is $50, but it appears the only tickets left on The Showbox website are $250 VIP packages.

Find more info about the show on SMooCH's website.

