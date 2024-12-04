Seattle councilmember Tammy Morales resigns, cites concerns over Council

Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales announced her resignation on Wednesday, citing that she is worried about the future of the Council's institution.

Morales, who represents District 2, will step down effective Jan. 6.

Councilmember Tammy J. Morales, District 2

In a statement released Wednesday, Morales expressed pride in her accomplishments during her tenure, including the passage of the Race and Social Justice ordinance, the Tenants Bill of Rights and securing more than $350 million in investments for District 2 and across Seattle.

"Representing the people of Seattle, especially of south Seattle, has been my greatest honor and I will miss the opportunity to work alongside all of you on behalf of our neighbors," Morales wrote in part. "I am so thankful for the community organizers, community leaders, students and advocates who have helped to drive the priorities of my Council office for the last five years."

However, Morales went on to outline several concerns about the Council's recent actions, specifically pointing to what she perceives as an erosion of the essential checks and balances system, which she said had undermined her ability to serve effectively.

"Since January, this Council has:

Interfered with the ability of our non-partisan Council Central Staff to provide objective policy analysis.

Suppressed the will of voters by offering an alternative ballot initiative that would effectively gut the Seattle social housing developer next February.

Stifled first amendment rights during public comment by arresting people.

Intimidated commenters by having a police presence when any controversial legislation is considered.

Witnessed a significant reduction of institutional knowledge through the departure of 3 Council Central policy staff, the entire Council communications team, members of our human resources and finance team, and several legislative aides.

Attempted to defund a critical program for addressing anti-displacement and supporting community economic development led by people of color.

Passed 11 separate bills to increase the punitive nature of our criminal legal system without any additional meaningful accountability for our police department.

And passed a budget that reduces funding for social services for our most vulnerable while dramatically increasing funding for jails, police, and sweeps."

Morales also spoke about the toll her role has taken on her personal health, saying the demands of public office had led to a deterioration in both her mental and physical well-being. She emphasized that this is a challenge faced by many women in public office.

"As an elected representative I took an oath to the constitution of the United States, Washington State, and to our City Charter. Key among those duties is to protect the health, safety, environment, and general welfare of the people," Morales wrote. "I can no longer, in good conscience, say I am doing this by remaining on this Council."

Despite her resignation, Morales made it clear that she was not leaving public service altogether. "I’m not going anywhere," she stated. "I just need some time to think about how best to serve the City I love and find the next opportunity to repair the harm done to Black and brown communities, democratize access to power and resources, and plan for the 7th generation."

For now, Morales will take time away to care for her children and her ailing father. She concluded her statement by thanking her constituents for the opportunity to serve, while reiterating her commitment to the ongoing work of equity and justice in Seattle.

"I will miss the opportunity to work alongside all of you on behalf of our neighbors," she said.

