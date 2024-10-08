Seattle City Council greenlights $50K bonuses for police officers

In a 6–1 vote, the Seattle City Council approved a proposal to increase recruitment and retention bonuses for Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers, despite public backlash.

The new plan raises bonuses for lateral hires from $30,000 to $50,000, a move supporters say is necessary to combat the department's ongoing staffing crisis.

Supporters of the measure argue that Seattle needs to be more competitive with nearby cities like Kent and Everett, which are offering attractive incentives to draw officers. Citing data that by the end of July 2024, SPD reported its lowest number of deployable officers since 1991.

Councilmember Maritza Rivera chimed in to support the legislation, arguing that when people call 911 they deserve a prompt response.

"We know we need more police in this city to address the crime that is happening. We cannot do so with less police," remarked Rivera.

However, the proposal has drawn sharp criticism from some members of the public. During Tuesday's public comment period, one speaker voiced strong opposition, questioning the logic behind the bonuses.

"Why are you proposing to bribe disgruntled cops that don’t want to live in Seattle?" the speaker asked.

Council member Tammy Morales was the lone dissenting vote, citing concerns over public opposition and whether the bonuses were the right approach to addressing the city's policing challenges.

"I'm concerned that this legislation privileges SPD over every other city worker, increasing their hiring bonus to about the amount of a down payment on a house," said Morales.

