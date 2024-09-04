Seattle City Council eyes co-living spaces as solution to housing crunch

City leaders are exploring the expansion of congregate housing options, a move that could significantly lower living costs for residents by promoting shared living spaces.

The proposal, which would roll back restrictions established by the City Council roughly a decade ago, is gaining momentum among those seeking solutions to the city's affordability crisis.

Councilmember Tammy Morales is one of the key supporters of the co-living initiative. In these congregate spaces, residents share common areas like kitchens and bathrooms. Sleeping rooms are individually rented and lockable. They can also be tiny — 70 sq. ft at minimum.

Supporters argue this approach can make living in Seattle more affordable, especially for those struggling with the city's high rental prices.

The concept is up for discussion at city council, but it's not necessarily new. In neighborhoods like Ballard, examples of such housing already exist. The Karsti Apartments on NW 59th Street offer 52 units, each less than 200 square feet, with some featuring sleeping lofts. Residents share amenities such as cooking lounges, a fitness center, a movie theater, and outdoor seating areas.

The proposed legislation would not alter the current zoning code, but would apply to specific areas across the city, allowing more developments like the Karsti Apartments. Proponents of the legislation highlight the potential savings for residents. Current market rates for co-living spaces in Seattle range from $850 to $900 per month for a sleeping room, which is significantly less than the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment.

A recent report by Zumper found that the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Seattle is around $2,000 per month, which is $500 more than the national median.

The legislation is still in its early discussion stages, and no vote has been scheduled yet.

