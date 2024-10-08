Seattle passes surveillance technology ordinance despite privacy concerns

The Seattle City Council has voted to approve funding for a pilot program to deploy surveillance cameras in high-crime areas, including the Chinatown-International District and Aurora Avenue.

The cameras, part of the city's broader crime prevention efforts, will be monitored by a third-party operator to help address rising crime rates.

Council member Rob Saka voted yes, pointing out this is not new technology. CCTV has been around since the 1940s.

Supporters of the initiative argue that with the city facing a shortage of law enforcement officers, the introduction of a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) and closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance could serve as a crucial tool to fill the gap in police response. They emphasize that the technology would only be used in crime "hot spots" like Aurora Avenue and the Chinatown International District, assisting in investigations and deterrence.

Council member Tanya Woo also voted yes, arguing that passing this would help the Little Saigon neighborhood plagued by crime.

Despite these arguments, critics of the proposal are voicing strong concerns over potential violations of civil rights. Opponents argue that surveillance technology can disproportionately impact minority communities and raise questions about privacy.

One critic, speaking at a recent public safety committee meeting, said, "The stakes are extremely high at the intersection of technology, bias, and law enforcement. These surveillance zones impact some of the highest percentage minority populations."

The pilot program is projected to cost $6,200 of the city’s budget over two years.

