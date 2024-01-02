Seattle City Council undergoes significant change as 5 new members to be sworn in Monday

In what marks a significant turnover, five newly elected Seattle City Council members will be sworn into office on Monday. This transition, termed as one of the most substantial in the council's history, brings fresh faces to the forefront.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has expressed confidence in the incoming council's readiness to tackle the challenges ahead.

The influx of these newcomers creates a unique dynamic within the council. Their more moderate stance compared to previous members indicates a potential shift in the council's traditional approach. Notably, their stance on hiring more police officers and addressing public drug use.

The city is also facing a projected $250 million budget shortfall next year.

A total of seven councilmembers will be sworn in on Monday, only two are incumbents: Rob Saka (District 1), Tammy J. Morales (District 2), Joy Hollingsworth (District 3), Maritza Rivera (District 4), Cathy Moore (District 5), Dan Strauss (District 6), and Robert Kettle (District 7).

Alongside their swearing-in, the council will elect a new president to guide the legislative body. Incumbent Council President Debora Juarez did not run for re-election.

Meanwhile, Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda's resignation to join the King County Council creates a vacancy to be filled. Starting Tuesday, applications will be open for those interested in assuming Mosqueda's position, marking another forthcoming change in Seattle's council lineup.