A judge set bail at $2 million dollars for an 87-year-old man accused of murdering his wife at a senior assisted living facility in Bellevue.

George Innis is accused of stabbing 86-year-old Barbara Innis to death at Sunrise of Redmond in Bellevue's Crossroads neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Bellevue Police say George and Barbara were married, and screaming was heard coming from their unit. After forcing their way inside the Innis' unit, officers found Barbara with multiple stab wounds.

George was arrested and booked into King County Jail.

Barbara's death marks the first homicide of the year in Bellevue, and the 12th domestic violence homicide in King County in 2024.

A defense attorney stepped in for Innis at a court hearing on Tuesday, after Innis waived his right to appear.

A judge found probable cause for second-degree murder with a domestic violence designation. A referral from Bellevue Police is expected to arrive by Thursday for a charging decision.

Casey McNerthney of the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says no other cases involving Innis have been sent to them in the past. He was not questioned by police, as investigators say Innis did not appear to understand his Miranda Warnings.

