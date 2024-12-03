A Belltown sushi restaurant at the center of a viral TikTok controversy has reopened its doors, much to the delight of its loyal customers.

FOB Sushi, which voluntarily closed for a health inspection following a wave of online speculation, is once again serving its innovative "mix-and-match" sushi dishes.

The temporary closure came after food influencer Keith Lee’s TikTok video, where the foodie tried several bites of FOB Sushi's sashimi, went viral. While Lee’s review was largely positive, one comment from a viewer alleging the presence of a worm in a piece of sushi ignited a firestorm online, with the video garnering more than 21 million views.

"I watched people replay it. I screen-recorded it and looked frame by frame out of intrigue," Adrian Mercado, a FOB Sushi regular, said.

Speculations quickly grew in the comment section, prompting the owner to close the shop. Co-owner Vincent Chen, who runs the business with his three brothers, said the decision to close was precautionary.

"We just want to make sure everything is handled right," Chen said. "We want to be safe for customers—that’s our priority."

King County Public Health conducted a follow-up site visit on Nov. 27 in response to complaints stemming from the viral video. The department found no food code violations.

In a statement the department said, "Our health investigators found no issues. The restaurant provided all necessary paperwork related to parasite destruction in their fish."

FOB Sushi’s Seattle location retains its "excellent" food safety rating, the highest in the county’s four-tiered system. Health officials plan to conduct a routine inspection at an unannounced date.

"The health department didn’t shut us down. We wanted to check everything because of the videos circulating online," Chen said. "The health department was here, and everything is up to code—perfect. We welcome them back anytime."

For loyal customers like Dan Lee, FOB Sushi’s reopening couldn’t have come soon enough.

"I’ve been missing FOB, to be honest," Lee said. "It’s not deterring me from eating here. I still like this place a lot."

Lee, who dined at the restaurant just days before its temporary closure, said the controversy wasn't deterring him from eating there. As the first customer of the day, he walked out with a plate stacked with an assortment of sushi.

"A little bit of everything," he said, grinning.

Loyal patron Adrian Mercado echoed Lee’s sentiment, praising FOB Sushi’s offerings.

"I had to take advantage and come back," Mercado said. "This is my go-to spot in Seattle for sushi."

The restaurant’s unique approach, offering customers a variety of sushi options for the price of a single roll, remains a hit. Byung M., another customer and lifelong sushi lover, praised the quality and variety. "I also really like the scallops and the salmon," he said.

While some customers criticized the TikTok video for fueling unfounded concerns, others acknowledged its role in spotlighting the restaurant.

"Keith Lee didn’t say anything bad," Mercado said. "It’s really his commenters. He didn’t even notice anything."

Chen is optimistic about the restaurant’s future.

"I’m really happy because I appreciate the local community coming and supporting us," he said. "Social media is still a good way to bring attention to customers, and we’re excited to be open again."

FOB Sushi, which opened in January 2024, offers a unique "mix and match" sushi concept that has earned rave reviews from locals. As the restaurant moves forward, it hopes to turn the page on the controversy and focus on serving its customers safely and with variety.

