It is time to find out which local restaurants made the 2024 Seattle Eater Awards.

The winner list includes accolades for a variety of categories including the best restaurant, the best burger, the best bar and more.

Keep reading to see the winners who are making a name for themselves in Seattle's increasingly recognized and ever-evolving culinary scene.

Best new restaurant in Seattle

Atoma took home the top spot this year. At the helm is owner Johnny Courtney and his wife Sarah. Eater reports Johnny is an alum of the famed Canlis restaurant, just off the shores of Lake Union.

The publication lauded Atoma for raising the bar on the popular "new American" and "Pacific Northwest" restaurant genre.

Best new bar in Seattle

Sophon is described as the innovative Cambodian American creation of former neighborhood-favorite bar Oliver's Twist's owner.

The dining room is "full of tropical plants and ikat textiles, a mural of the statue of King Jayavarman VII at Angkor Wat, and a menu of restyled Khmer dishes," according to Eater.

Best burger in Seattle

As cold days begin to settle in for western Washington, a hot burger can be a welcome reprieve. Thankfully, we now know one of the best in town.

Familyfriend has been crowned the best burger spot, thanks to owner Elma Dulla. The Kewpie Burger at the Beacon Hill location is described as "something special" and "artfully assembled."

"The Eater Award winners …. each [have] a strong perspective, a unique style, something that makes them more than just a place to get food. They are little worlds, and Seattle should count itself lucky that these worlds have landed here," reads an intro from Eater.

View the awards announcement and full list of winners on Eater.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Pierce County woman claims self-defense in husband's killing

FOB Sushi to reopen Tuesday after closure over viral TikTok

87-year-old man accused of stabbing wife to death in Bellevue, WA

WA 2-year-old loses foot to lawnmower at daycare, DCYF revokes license

Family remembers teen victim after DNA helps crack 1988 WA cold case

King County hits $11 million in storm damage, meeting threshold for FEMA aid

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.