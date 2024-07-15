Canlis restaurant in Seattle painted pink for Barbie-themed event

Seattle's popular, upscale restaurant Canlis has painted its entire building pink, and owners say it is for a two-day Barbie-themed event coming up in August.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, Canlis will become a "Kenlis" dream house on Aug. 9 and 10, for a dance party that will benefit breast cancer research and patient care at Fred Hutch Cancer Center and Susan G. Komen.

Keep reading to learn more about the event and how to purchase tickets.

Seattle's Canlis restaurant shared two photos on social media showing an all new pink-painted restaurant, and chefs wearing pink sweatbands and headbands. (Photos: Canlis via Facebook)

Why is Canlis restaurant in Seattle painted pink?

Canlis painted the exterior of its restaurant pink for a two-day Barbie-themed event that will benefit breast cancer research in early August.

Canlis painted the exterior of their building pink ahead of a two-day Barbie-themed event that benefits breast cancer research. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What is the Barbie-themed event happening at Canlis in Seattle?

The event, "Kenlis," is a clever play on words, drawing on the "Kenergy" that surged from the recent Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The two-day event will take place on Aug. 9 and 10, running from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Canlis says a $270 ticket grants full access to food, pink-themed drinks, and live music.

According to The Seattle Times, a 9-foot slide will be installed from the building's upper level down to the main floor. The upper parking level will transform into a pink-themed roller rink, while the lower level will feature real horses, cowboys and live country music.

Guests must be 21 and older to attend.

How much are tickets to Canlis' Barbie-themed party?

One ticket to "Kenlis: A Dance Party at the Canlis Dreamhouse" costs $270. Tickets go on sale on Canlis' website on Monday at 2 p.m.

What is Canlis restaurant in Seattle?

Canlis is now a third-generation family restaurant with co-owners Mark and Briani Canlis. It's been open for 74 years and survived the pandemic by offering meals delivered and popups in the parking lot like yerts.

On March 30, Canlis Seattle announced it would change its hours to be closed on Saturdays and Sundays through the summer. The restaurant is typically closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Owners say after summer, the restaurant will return to its previous Tuesday-Saturday schedule.

