WA politicians react to assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump

As the investigation into Saturday’s assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump, leaders in Washington state are sounding off.

"Today is a dark day for the United States of America," Washington GOP chairman Jim Walsh told FOX 13. "The assassination attempt on President Trump is a reminder that the incessant and incendiary rhetoric from the radical left and the mainstream media has dire consequences. It has no place in political discourse. We pray for America. We pray for President Trump and his family. And we mourn the loss of the innocent bystander."

Donald Trump was whisked off the state at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after gunshots rang though the crowd.

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention when bangs started reverberating.

Video from the event shows Trump reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

In a statement on social media, Trump said he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

His campaign said he was checked out at a medical facility and is "fine."

The shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination, law enforcement officials said.

The violence has sent a shockwave through the country with leaders reacting.

Locally, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wrote on X:

"This act of political violence is disturbing and unacceptable in our country. Thank you to the Secret Service and all the first responders who quickly secured the scene. Our thoughts are with the former president and all the people who attended today’s rally."

A similar statement was echoed by Washington governor Jay Inslee who said:

"Violence has no place in politics, ever. I hope whoever perpetrated today’s attack is held to account. Our thoughts are with all who attended the former president’s event, and I join the many others who are expressing gratitude for the Secret Service and first responders."

MORE DONALD TRUMP NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Trump injured but 'fine' after assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

Shooting at Trump rally prompts reaction from allies, rivals: ‘Horrified’

What we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the alleged shooter at Trump's rally

Trump shooting T-shirts already being sold online

RNC 2024: Trump says he'll be there as planned after assassination attempt

Trump Jr. says father 'in great spirits' as family reacts to shooting

Witness describes seeing shooter on roof at Trump rally

Donald Trump says he was shot at rally; thanks law enforcement for "rapid response"

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.