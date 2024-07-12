WA Supreme Court rules cities can force RVs to move

Homeless advocates are criticizing a decision by the Washington State Supreme Court which affirmed cities' rights to enforce parking restrictions on those living inside their vehicles. This decision follows a lawsuit from a Lacey resident arguing that the city's ordinance violated his constitutional right to reside.

Jack Potter, who lived in a travel trailer, sued Lacey, claiming the city's 2019 ordinance infringed on his constitutional rights. However, the court ruled that there is no constitutional right to live in a vehicle on public streets.

Members of the business community in Seattle’s SODO and Georgetown neighborhoods see this decision as a win for cities struggling with street camping.

Emelie Crumbaker, owner of a Georgetown sewing factory shared with FOX 13 trailers and campers have been parked outside her workplace for the past seven years.

"Occasionally, the city will come through and clean up a bit, but people aren’t really moving on their own volition," said Crumbaker. "It creates an environment that’s not always sanitary, and it can be really uncomfortable for people."

Crumbaker’s sentiments are echoed ten minutes down the road by Erin Goodman, Executive Director of the SoDo Business Improvement Area. Goodman shared that it’s not the RVs that get the most complaints but the trash that comes along with the big rigs.

"Neighbors need to get that area cleaned up, have a few days' break," noted Goodman. "We definitely see people get removed from an area and return and that’s not obviously the solution that we want to see."

While Goodman sees the relocation of these vehicles as a short term fix, she contends, "while yes we need longer term solutions, we also do need things to get cleaned up."

The ruling, while celebrated by some, has drawn criticism from homeless advocates. Eric Tars, Director of the National Homelessness Law Center, stated, "We are really disappointed by the Washington State Supreme Court’s ruling in Potter v. Lacey. Deciding that the Washington State Constitution does not protect people forced to live in their vehicles."

Tars emphasized the ruling's broader impact, noting the growing number of seniors among the homeless population. "People have one vision of bicycle chop shops and drug dealers, but who we’re hurting is grandma and grandpa," he said.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13:

Suspects accused of stealing $100K cash using stolen garage door opener

72-year-old WA man fights back against carjacking suspect

Seattle man seeks justice in deaths of wife, daughter 18 years ago

Major road closures planned on I-405 in Renton, I-90 this weekend

Voter guide: What to know about the WA 2024 primary election

Seattle’s Museum of Illusions is open, but is the steep ticket price worth it?

Seattle home prices heat up, rank among nation's top markets: report

MOD Pizza acquired by California restaurant group

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.