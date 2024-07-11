Snohomish County to see measure to increase sales tax on Nov. ballot

If you live in Snohomish County, get ready to see a measure on the November ballot to increase the sales tax. If passed, it could mean some cities in the county would have the highest sales tax in the U.S.

That 0.2% sales tax would go toward criminal justice and public safety. The county council said it would bring in $39 million a year.

"We’re facing things that we just haven’t seen in the past," said Snohomish County Council member Strom Peterson.

He, along with the rest of the council, unanimously voted Wednesday to put the measure on the upcoming ballot.

"We’re kind of basing this on unprecedented need in our communities, because of the fentanyl and opioid crisis that’s just been compounding, kind of on the heels now of the COVID crisis, as well," Peterson said.

The sales tax would go toward funding criminal justice and public safety, which includes efforts to help combat the drug epidemic. It would also be used to hire more law enforcement officers and secure a withdrawal treatment facility.

"This impacts everyone, either directly or indirectly," said Jason Biermann, Senior Policy Advisor in the Snohomish County Executive Office.

If passed, this is expected to cost each resident an extra $46.58 a year, according to the county council.

"We put forward this proposal based on a lot of input from both research from organizations who have done assessments of behavioral health facility availability, to our state Association of Sheriff[s] and Police Chiefs to talking to fire [departments] and EMS and different departments, human service providers," Biermann said.

This was the first time Everett resident Lucas Jones heard about the measure.

"If it’s going to help people and help the cause and get some of these people off the streets and get it cleaned up, then I’m all for it," Jones said.

Not everyone felt the same. FOX 13 News talked with some folks who didn’t want us to identify them, but said they would not be voting in support of this measure. They said there have already been too many taxes.

This measure will appear on the November ballot.

"We’re just going to ask the voters if they think this is a priority," Peterson said.

